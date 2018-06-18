Video: Key players shaping Scotland’s Fintech future

Let us introduce you to ten of Scotland’s authoritative voices at at the frontier of financial technology.

As innovation sculpts the digital financial landscape, consumers are looking to fiancial leaders to show them the way.

Meet the key players shaping your Fintech futures. Pic: John Devlin

Instrumental figures, be they at the head of a multinational company or a co-founder of a fresh start-up business, are guiding consumers towards the bright future of banking.

Some work to embrace Fintech from within global businesses, like Kent Mackenzie of Deloitte and Louise Smith or RBS.

Daniel Broby, Director at the Centre of Financial Innovation and Regulation at Strathclyde Business School is playing a part in ensuring Scotland can continue to meet the need for skilled workers.

Homegrown start-ups such as Castlight, Sustainably and FreeAgent are all influential voices in the Fintech start-up community, preaching the benefits of open banking and utilising Fintech for good.

In the video above, we’ve introduce you to ten people who are driving Scotland towards the top 5 global Fintech hubs by 2020.