Video: How small firms are networking with the fintech giants

Connection and collaboration - fintech firms are working together

Large financial institutions are investing in the fintech revolution - and small, innovative fintech businesses are finding new and exciting ways of delivering financial services.

Businesses of all sizes are seeing a boost from fintech networking.

As that ecosystem grows, those two very different (but equally important) ends of the spectrum need to come together if Scotland is to flourish on the global fintech stage.

Businesses like Sopra Steria work with large and small businesses to integrate those innovative ideas into legacy platforms - and ensure that 2+2 always equals at least 5.

Building networks - physical and human - is crucial to ensure that Scotland takes advantage of its size and accessibility too become a real player in the fintech world.