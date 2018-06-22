Video: how companies can win back trust with data

In the fintech world, customers demand that a business looks after their data and their financial affairs securely.

But do consumers know enough? Do they need more information to create that atmosphere of trust?

With GDPR empowering consumers to get a better idea of what data is held about them, the balance of power is shifting.

And in a 21st century trust economy, businesses that can build a culture of trust and security – and win the confidence of their customers - will definitely have the edge.