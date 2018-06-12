Video: how can we make fintech more secure?

As fintech transforms the backbone of the financial system, the prospect of quicker, cheaper and more efficient transitions domes closer.

However, there is a dark side of fintech - anonymous blockchains can be used for tax evasion and money laundering and speculators entering the crypto currency world often have no real knowledge of - to interest in - financial markets and regulation. There are huge implications for capital flows, central banks, employees and consumers.

Yet all human activity has a dark side and 21st century innovators will use all their ingenuity to rise to the challenge - to show that fintech might have a dark side, but is reaching for the light.