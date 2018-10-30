TSB gets local with Scottish relationship managers

TSB is looking to bring the “local” back to business banking after appointing a team of relationship managers in Scotland.

The announcement forms part of the Spanish-owned bank’s commitment to small business banking, with a multi-million-pound investment programme already underway to build new banking services for small businesses.

The hiring of the initial team of four relationship managers is said to be the first step in the lender’s business banking expansion plans north of the Border.

TSB’s SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) banking director, Richard Davies, said: “Small businesses are the engines of economic growth and prosperity, fuelling local economies right across Britain. We recognise the need for small businesses to have local banking partners, with local knowledge.”

Spanish parent Sabadell recently revealed a further €88 million (£78m) hit linked to the high street lender’s IT woes.