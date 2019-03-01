Standard Life Aberdeen’s 1825 arm pushes into Northern Ireland

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning arm, 1825, has inked a bolt-on deal to acquire the wealth management arm of BDO Northern Ireland.

The operation has been established for more than 25 years ago and has assets under advice of about £230 million. The deal marks 1825’s first acquisition in Northern Ireland. As a result of the takeover – the seventh undertaken by 1825 – a dozen employees, including four financial planners, are joining the team.

On completion of the deal, the business will be known as 1825 Northern Ireland, with its office remaining in Belfast city centre. It will form part of 1825 North West region, headed up by Mike Cullinane.

Nigel Harra, senior partner at BDO Northern Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement is a tremendous boost of confidence in the Northern Ireland market and in our wealth management team at BDO NI.

“We are thrilled to be working with 1825 as they also share our focus on putting the client first and providing them with a dedicated, bespoke service.”

Cullinane added: “I’m delighted 1825 has extended its geographical reach and that we will now have a presence in Northern Ireland.”