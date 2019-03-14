St Andrews alumni team up to invest in start-ups

An alumni-led investor network has launched to boost entrepreneurship around the University of St Andrews.

The St Andrews Angels of London, debuted in partnership with law firm Withers Tech, will comprise investors, entrepreneurs, business-leaders and alumni of the Scottish university to support the likes of early-stage business founded by fellow former students.

It will also help spin-outs from the university.

Co-founder Alex Rowe said: “We are delighted to finally launch the group after more than 18 months of planning, including direct engagement and discussions with alumni in the investment industry. We have big ambitions.”

The partnership will see James Shaw, head of Withers Tech and St Andrews alumnus, undertake the role of general counsel to the St Andrews Angels. He said: “Our experience is that alumni networks like St Andrews Angels can be

incredibly effective in providing the vital support to early stage companies, through mentoring, seed funding and global connectivity. In many cases, these sorts of networks can also be a stimulus for commercialisation and entrepreneurship.

“St Andrews is also a leading university developing world class science and innovation and so I am certain there will be some great opportunities emerging.”