RBS names Katie Murray as new finance chief

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group has appointed Katie Murray as executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 1 January.

Murray, who was appointed interim CFO when Ewen Stevenson left the bank at the end of September, joined RBS as director of finance in 2015.

She will also be appointed as executive director and CFO on the boards of NatWest Holdings, The Royal Bank of Scotland, National Westminster Bank and Ulster Bank.

RBS chairman Howard Davies said the appointment followed a “successful” spell as interim CFO during which Murray had “already contributed significantly” to RBS.

Murray added: “I am delighted to take up this role and look forward to working with my colleagues across RBS as we continue to build a bank that is simple and safe for customers, produces positive returns for shareholders and makes a major contribution to the UK economy.”