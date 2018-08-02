Private bank Julius Baer joins finance body SFE

Have your say

Julius Baer International has joined industry body Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) as the Swiss private bank establishes its new regional headquarters in Edinburgh.

The bank employs more than 6,000 people with a presence in some 25 countries, including key locations across the UK.

It established a permanent presence in Scotland as part of its commitment to major investment in the UK and Ireland, with office openings in Manchester, Leeds and Dublin and further hires in Belfast.

The firm opened an office at One Lochrin Square in the Scottish capital in May of this year.

Calum Brewster, head of UK regional offices at Julius Baer International, said: “We believe there is a huge opportunity in Scotland, having seen a noticeable increase in the number of business owners, entrepreneurs and individuals seeking wealth and investment management solutions.”

SFE chief executive Graeme Jones added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Julius Baer to our growing membership.”