Private bank Hampden & Co announces new recruit from Lloyds

Edinburgh-headquartered Hampden & Co has appointed Duncan Buchanan to the role of banking director, as the company enjoys lending growth across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Buchanan joins the firm from Lloyds Banking Group, where he specialised in lending to high-net-worth individuals.

Chief executive Graeme Hartop said: “A lot of the people we deal with have financing needs that are slightly unusual, and which we review on a case by case basis. To do this we need experienced banking experts and Duncan very much fits the bill.”

Buchanan added: “I have always really enjoyed helping clients to find solutions to unusual circumstances, which is in keeping with the overall approach taken at Hampden & Co, so I see this as a natural move.”