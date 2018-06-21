Looking for a career change? How about a job that doesn’t exist yet?

How do you stay employable when the job market is constantly changing? Is there a way to stay ahead of the game when new jobs are evolving all the time?

85 per cent of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented yet.

That's according to a report released by Dell Technologies last year.

The report, authored by the Institute for the Future alongside a panel of technology, business and academic experts, suggested that the world of work is set to change in ways we are only just beginning to understand.

In particular, the idea that work will not be a place, but a series of tasks, and global information sharing will allow each of those tasks to be carried out by individuals best suited to do them, wherever they are in the world.

The Institute for the Future is an independent, non-profit strategic research and educational organisation that identifies emerging trends that will transform global society and the global marketplace.

Its report, entitled ‘The Next Era of Human-Machine Partnerships’, also suggests that having the knowledge needed to complete those tasks won’t be enough. What will be necessary is a sound understanding of the fundamentals, and the ability to gain new knowledge quickly – as part of an ongoing learning structure that enables workers to respond to ever-changing technology and demands.

In order to remain at the forefront of almost any technology-driven business, access to ongoing learning in disciplines such as artificial intelligence will be vital. The likes of blockchain, virtual reality and cloud computing will have to become second nature for anyone looking to maintain a foothold in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Starting with the fundamentals

The starting point is familiarisation with technologies such as blockchain and AI, how they work and how they are going to affect the future of the industry you’re in and your organisation specifically.

With that framework of knowledge in place, it will be easier to make strategic business decisions – using a clear understanding of the technology underpinning any innovation to ensure it is being implemented to full effect.

It is also important to understand the regulations behind new innovations and how interlinked technologies can work together securely and harmoniously.

Once the fundamentals are in place, it is easier to move forward as technology moves forward, embracing change and allowing for progress.

Such knowledge will be the building blocks upon which the Dell Technologies report’s prediction of in-the-moment learning is founded.

Bring yourself up to speed

To keep up with the demands of technology-based industries, upskilling will help understand the effects of blockchain on business and future markets and economies. Programmes like the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme and the Oxford Fintech Programme, run by Said Business School, University of Oxford, are designed to equip business leaders of today and tomorrow with the understanding and knowledge they need to progress in a technology-led world.

The online programmes, in collaboration with international business leaders – provide a platform through which to develop understanding of all aspects of blockchain and financial technology.

Through that knowledge comes the expertise to draft and strategise Fintech innovations using the appropriate tools and techniques, as well as understanding the effects of regulations on new products.

