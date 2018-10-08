Leeds Building Society opens third Scots branch

Leeds Building Society has opened for business in Edinburgh, marking its third premises in Scotland.

The Lothian Road facility in the heart of the city’s financial district takes the society’s UK branch network to 54 and adds to existing Scottish operations in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Richard Fearon, deputy chief executive at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our opening in Edinburgh adds to the choice available to savers on the high street and brings another mutual to the city.

“We’ve also created seven additional jobs and our presence in Edinburgh further strengthens our position in Scotland.

“We know how important face-to-face service is to customers, so expanding our physical presence in the city is a positive move for our business and members alike.”

Headquartered in Leeds since 1886, the society is the UK’s fifth largest and has assets of £19.5 billion as of 30 June.