iZettle team hail woman’s progress in tech sector

Four women working in Scotland’s tech sector have shared their stories in a new book created to celebrate women in the industry and push for further change where gender equality remains an issue.

Women Transforming Tech features the stories of 45 women from 30 countries from payments firm iZettle and the UN Women UK network.

Charlotte Gibson, Chiara Cemmi, Paule Akramite-Dean and Marlou Siemerink from iZettle’s Edinburgh office contributed to the illustrated book to inspire other females to join them.

Sara Arildsson, chief operating officer at iZettle, now owned by PayPal, stated: “We’ve seen firsthand how access to technology and innovative tools can enhance lives so it is fantastic to launch this book in support of the work UN Women UK do for women everywhere. We hope that these amazing stories will inspire the coders, techies and businesswomen of tomorrow.”