How Artificial Intilligence will help people in financial difficulties

It's a problem for many, but fintech can be a 'force for social good', says Kent Mackenzie

As technology revolutionises the financial services sector, what is the potential for it to tackle fundamental issues of financial inclusion? Can it help increase financial literacy?

New tech could help people in financial distress

Kent Mackenzie of Deloitte believes there is huge potential to make things simpler and better for those who find accessing financial services difficult. He believes the fintech community can rise to the challenge - and sees further potential in artificial intelligence and voice recognition to identify areas like emerging financial distress.

He’s excited about the potential for fintech to do good and thinks the sky’s the limit.