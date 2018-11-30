Hey Girls set to benefit from STV Growth Fund

Two businesses have gained membership of the STV Growth Fund, with each benefiting from £50,000 of marketing and support from the broadcaster.

Michael Corrigan, managing director of Trtl, and Celia Hodson, the founder of Hey Girls, have both been offered the support as they grow and scale their businesses.

At the inaugural Summit Entrepreneurship Awards, staged by STV and Entrepreneurial Scotland, Corrigan was named Rising Star of the Year, while Hodson scooped Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

STV commercial director, Peter Reilly, said: “We were really impressed with all of the winners, but these two organisations stood out in terms of what they can achieve with extra support at this stage to engage a consumer audience in their business journey.”

Hey Girls is a social enterprise aiming to tackle period poverty by giving a girl or woman one pack of products for every pack bought.