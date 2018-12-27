Hampden & Co debuting digital banking

Hampden & Co, which claims to be the UK’s newest private bank, is adding digital banking to its offering as it targets further growth in 2019.

The lender based in Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square is to launch its mobile banking app next month as its Edinburgh and London offices continue to drive increases in deposits and loans in the final quarter of this year. It also pointed out that highlights in 2018 – its third full year of trading – included an oversubscribed £15 million capital raise at the start of the year and a series of key strategic hires in recent months.

Hampden & Co is among 11 lenders also encompassing Clydesdale Bank that have been deemed eligible to tap into a £775 million Royal Bank of Scotland fund aimed at boosting competition in the banking sector.

The private bank’s chief executive Graeme Hartop said the move into digital banking takes its “traditional and personal” offering “to the next level by supporting our relationship-driven model, which is now paying dividends underpinned by the close developed between our private bankers and clients”.

He continued: “We are supporting our organic growth by adding expertise from talented bankers who in the main have been drawn to Hampden & Co because of the fresh approach we are taking to private banking.”

Hampden & Co became the first UK private bank to be established in a quarter of a century when it launched in June 2015.

It also boasts an office in London’s Mayfair.