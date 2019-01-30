Halo joins forces with Barclays to boost skills

Urban regeneration project The Halo Scotland is partnering with Barclays to boost its entrepreneurship and employability skills initiatives.

The collaboration will see The Halo, which is located on the site of the former Johnnie Walker bottling plant in Kilmarnock, join forces with the bank’s business relationship managers, entrepreneur specialists and its LifeSkills programme.

The tie-up aims to enhance The Halo’s employability initiatives for individuals in Ayrshire through access to education and digital technology, provide support to start-up and scale-up businesses looking to capitalise on growth opportunities and boost collaboration with other firms in the region and across the UK.

The Halo founder and executive chair Marie Macklin said: “In partnering with The Halo, Barclays is supporting an urban regeneration initiative that will provide young people and adults across Ayrshire and Scotland with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

“It will be fascinating to see Barclays utilise its expertise at The Halo and support the generating of economic growth, innovation, enterprise and digital skills development.”