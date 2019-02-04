Former SLA executive Begbie joins Tesco Bank

Sandy Begbie, the executive who oversaw the integration of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management staff in the merger between the two firms, is to join Tesco Bank next week.

Begbie had been head of people, organisation and culture integration at Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) as well as lead director for its operations in China and Hong Kong.

His new role is as chief transformation officer at Tesco Bank, which said he will be responsible for “driving forward change, helping the business meet its priorities for customers at pace”.

During his career Begbie, who left SLA in November, has also held senior human resources roles at Aegon UK, ScottishPower and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Gerry Mallon, Tesco Bank’s chief executive, said Begbie’s role “is vital to ensuring that we drive substantial positive change for our customers”.

Begbie, who also oversaw the separation of SLA’s life business to Phoenix, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Tesco Bank at this exciting time in its development. There is a great opportunity for the bank to make a real difference for Tesco customers and I am looking forward to working with Gerry and his executive team in delivering on that promise.”

Begbie was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Honours List in 2018 for services to business and social inclusion.

He had joined Standard Life in 2010 and oversaw a global transformation programme that delivered £100 million in cost savings and the reduction of 800 full-time staff.