FinTech Scotland strengthens links with FinTech North

The trade body that was set up to trumpet Scotland’s financial technology sector is strengthening its relationship with an English counterpart.

FinTech Scotland, which is a joint initiative by a number of financial services firms, the University of Edinburgh and the Scottish Government, will strengthen its ties with FinTech North.

Together they will collaborate around a series of initiatives this year including FinTech Scotland’s chief executive, Stephen Ingledew, delivering presentations at FinTech North’s conferences in Manchester and Leeds this spring.

The two fintech organisations were already closely aligned as both bodies are chaired by HM Treasury “fintech envoys”. Chris Sier is finTech envoy for the Northern Powerhouse and chairs FinTech North, while David Ferguson is Scotland’s finTech envoy and chair of FinTech Scotland.

Ingledew said: “FinTech Scotland is delighted to be working with the FinTech North team, with whom we share a common passion for the development of strong and vibrant fintech communities and economy across the country.

“In Scotland over the last year we have made significant progress in bringing together the innovative Scottish fintech community across multiple cities, organisations and universities and I look forward to sharing our journey with the FinTech North community.”

Julian Wells, director of FinTech North, said: “Its a pleasure to welcome Stephen and FinTech Scotland to our first two major conferences of 2019.

“We have enjoyed a mutually supportive relationship since the creation of FinTech Scotland in 2018 and the progress made by Stephen and the team in that time is highly impressive.

“We look forward to developing even stronger links with FinTech Scotland over the coming months and are excited to run our first event north of the Border later this year.”