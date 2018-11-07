Edinburgh private bank Hampden & Co in hiring coup

Edinburgh-based Hampden & Co has scored a coup after hiring Allison McCowan from C Hoare & Co, the oldest private bank in the UK.

McCowan specialises in providing lending to private clients, a growth area at Hampden & Co, which opened for business just three years ago and is headquartered on the capital’s iconic Charlotte Square with a London office in Mayfair. C Hoare & Co can trace its roots back to 1672.

Graeme Hartop, Hampden & Co’s chief executive, said: “Hampden & Co provides a traditional and personal banking service and Allison greatly strengthens our client offering.”

McCowan, who becomes a banking director, said: “Hampden & Co has built a reputation for first class delivery of banking services and I am excited to be joining the team as it enters its next phase of growth.”

Mark Prentice, head of banking for Hampden & Co in Scotland, said: “We have been growing our presence in Scotland and to have a banker of Allison’s calibre join the fold is great news for the team and our client base.

“Many of our clients seek to borrow money in unusual circumstances, so having someone who has the creativity and experience in these situations means that we can step up our activity in this space.”

Last month, Hampden & Co reported lending growth across Scotland and the rest of the UK.