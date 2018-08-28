Deloitte revenue continues rise

Deloitte has posted revenue growth of almost 6 per cent for the UK and Switzerland, making gains for an eighth consecutive year despite “continued uncertainty”.

Revenue jumped 5.9 per cent to £3.6 billion in the year ended 31 May, with a distributable profit of £584 million. The firm’s average profit per equity partner was £832,000.

During the past year the auditor invested close to £40m in learning and development and has launched a centre of excellence for robotic process automation and an artificial intelligence studio.

North of the Border, the group has become FinTech Scotland’s professional services provider, while its agency in Edinburgh, Deloitte Digital, has trebled to boast a team of 18 designers and software engineers.

Steve Williams, senior partner for Deloitte in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We have experienced a particularly vibrant year by creating new partnerships and propositions which are helping our clients adapt to ever-changing market conditions, through embracing disruptive technologies.

“In particular, we have further invested in our full range of capabilities, with a real focus on supporting growth in the oil and gas sector across Scotland at this time of cautious optimism, being at the forefront of assisting our financial services clients embrace disruptive change across the sector, and working closely with the public sector to make a real difference to all the people of Scotland.”

David Sproul, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte North West Europe, said: “This is a good result in a market facing slower economic growth and continued uncertainty.

“The audit profession has faced significant scrutiny in the past year, with concerns raised over quality, conflicts of interest and a lack of choice. These are serious concerns and we recognise the need for change.”