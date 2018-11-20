CYBG posts loss as PPI claims costs hit

CYBG has posted a full-year loss as costs relating to claims of mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) weighed on the group.

The Glasgow-headquartered bank, which owns the Clydesdale and Yorkshire brands, as well as digital-only bank B, reported a pre-tax loss of £164 million for the year to 30 September, compared with a £268m profit in the previous year.

This was largely due to legacy costs of £396m, of which £352m were attributed to redress expenses linked with PPI claims.

The group also announced it would take a further £150m increase in provisions as it estimates 83,000 future PPI claims before the Financial Conduct Authority’s August 2019 deadline, although it said weekly complaint volumes have been falling since the end of July.

On an underlying basis, profit before tax was up 13 per cent year-on-year to £331m, while customer deposits grew by more than 4 per cent to reach £28.9 billion.

CYBG also reported underlying costs were down 6 per cent, ahead of guidance, and announced an increased dividend of 3.1p per share.

Chief executive David Duffy said: “In a competitive market, we have delivered an increase in underlying profits, returns and capital generation - all of which means we are delighted to recommend an increase to last year’s inaugural CYBG dividend, payable to all shareholders.

“Clearly Brexit negotiations mean the external political and macro economic environment remains inherently uncertain. We have planned for a period of uncertainty, but it is impossible to ignore the lower levels of business confidence, especially for SMEs, while the final specific outcome of negotiations remains unclear.”

He added that the group’s acquisition of Virgin Money had created a “genuine national competitor to the banking status quo”.

CYBG completed its £1.7 billion takeover of Virgin Money in October, announcing it would transition to the Virgin Money name and bring an end to the centuries-old Clydesdale Bank brand on Scottish high streets.

Alasdair Ronald, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin Scotland, said: “While the obvious headline is CYBG’s £145 million loss – largely attributable to PPI provision and other legacy issues – this was a strong set of results for the bank.

“CYBG’s short-term prospects will inevitably be impacted by the uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the wider economic outlook, which disproportionately weigh on SME confidence; but the longer-term picture looks positive.

“The Virgin Money acquisition should give CYBG greater scale and with that comes the ability to reduce costs. The combination of an operationally-sound business with a strong brand should make the ‘new’ Virgin Money greater than the sum of its parts.”