CYBG executive Crosbie to take CEO reins at TSB

A senior executive at Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG is to become one of a handful of female chief executives of a British bank when she takes the helm at TSB next year.

Scottish born and raised Debbie Crosbie is currently group chief operating officer and executive director at what is now CYBG, where she has spent more than 20 years.

She was also acting chief executive in the first half of 2015, when she had a key role in Clydesdale’s demerger from National Australia Bank, to form CYBG.

A confirmed start date at Sabadell-owned TSB will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, Richard Meddings will continue in his role as executive chairman, before returning to his previous position as non-executive chairman on Crosbie’s arrival.

Meddings said Crosbie “shares our vision for what a strong challenger bank can achieve for customers”, while she praised TSB for its potential “to redefine banking to better serve customers and their changing financial needs”.

John Cronin, financial analyst at brokerage firm Goodbody, said she can help integrate TSB’s new digital platform after the challenger bank extricated itself from former owner Lloyds’ platform.

News of her new role comes on the eve of CYBG today unveiling its first annual results after closing the acquisition of Virgin Money.

It also follows Royal Bank of Scotland last week saying Alison Rose is to become deputy chief executive of NatWest Holdings (NWH), suggesting she could become the banking giant’s first female boss.