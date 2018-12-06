Charles Stanley sets up shop in Aberdeen

Wealth manager Charles Stanley has further strengthened its presence in Scotland with the opening of an office in Aberdeen.

The Granite City operation will sit alongside the firm’s Edinburgh team and increases its regional network to 25 branches.

The move includes the appointment of a new team which will be headed up by Scott Morrison, director of financial planning. He was appointed in September and reports into John Redpath, executive director of financial planning in Edinburgh.

Morrison is working alongside Linda Edward who joined as a paraplanner in June.

Charles Stanley said it was recruiting for more financial planners and investment managers.

Andrew Meigh, managing director of financial planning, said: “The launch of this new office sends a strong signal about our serious intentions to develop and grow our business in Scotland, where we see significant opportunity.”