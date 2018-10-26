Barclays scoops Scottish Financial Services Awards

Barclays has been recognised for its work in Scottish communities, scooping the Scottish Financial Services Award at a Glasgow ceremony last night.

The bank’s range of initiatives, including Digital Eagles, Eagle Lab and LifeSkills, were judged to be making a positive impact on society, while its decision to build a campus in Glasgow, with the prospect of creating up to 2,500 jobs, was seen as a significant commitment to Scotland.

More than 90 per cent of Scottish secondary schools are registered for the LifeSkills programme.

Some 600 guests from across the financial services sector and government attended the awards, run by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) and sponsored by EY, to celebrate success and achievement in financial services.

This year’s Rising Star Award was collected by Alex McCutcheon of Sopra Steria for “fostering digital talent and supporting fellow young professionals”.

Barclays was one of five finalists alongside Copylab, CYBG, Origo and Previse, while Milly Dent, a commercial manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland, was a finalist in the Rising Star Award.

Presenting the awards, Sue Dawe, EY partner and head of financial services in Scotland, said: “Tonight’s winners are outstanding examples of the very best of financial services in Scotland. They have demonstrated their huge commitment to investing in our industry, economy and the people who live and work here.

“Their ambitions to be more successful in business and do more for wider society are already making an impact and set a positive course for the future.”

Scott Stewart, head of Barclays in Scotland, said: “Barclays global business traces its roots to Scotsman James Barclay, and harnessing Scotland’s commitment to innovation and access to world-class talent has been central to our continued growth and success.

“This award is testament to our people in Scotland who drive excellence for customers and help to make Barclays a fantastic place to work, which is particularly important as we double our workforce in Scotland over the coming years.”

Jim Pettigrew, Scottish Financial Enterprise chairman, added: “Commitment to wider society and innovation were strong themes across this year’s finalists, highlighting the strength, depth and diversity of our growing sector.

“Supporting the next generation is central to the ongoing success of Scottish financial services, which is why we chose The Prince’s Trust as our charity partner for last night’s dinner. We’re hoping our contribution will help give more young people new opportunities to succeed.”