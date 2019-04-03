Baillie Gifford launches apprenticeship to support inclusion

Investment manager Baillie Gifford is launching a modern apprenticeship programme to allow 16 to 24-year-olds to learn on the job.

The scheme will provide paid employment opportunities for six apprentices alongside structured training and learning to promote long-term career development.

It aims to widen its talent pool by offering an alternative route into work for pupils who do not want to attend university.

The programme will also seek to increase the diversity of the workforce by recruiting people from a wider range of backgrounds.

Victoria MacGillivray, early careers consultant at Baillie Gifford said: “Traditionally the business has only recruited graduates as a source of new talent. However, we recognise that a university education isn’t necessarily for everyone and many people are choosing different paths to gain qualifications and experience. We need to think differently so that we don’t miss out on great talent.

“For the apprentices, this offers an alternative way to learn skills and achieve a qualification without attending university – all whilst earning a full-time salary.

“Talent is becoming increasingly difficult to source, especially in some sectors such as technology. We want to stay ahead of the curve to develop these skills, think differently about how to source candidates, and ensure a diverse pipeline of young people for our business.”