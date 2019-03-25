Aegon unveils three-year partnership to boost temporary staff across UK

Edinburgh-headquartered pensions and investment provider Aegon UK has revealed a new recruitment partner to deliver hundreds of contingency workers.

The insurer has announced a three-year contract with resourcer Sanderson Recruitment to manage its contractor and temporary worker hires.

Under the agreement, Sanderson will provide around 360 contingent staff for locations across the UK.

The recruiter, which offers specialist IT and financial services outsourcing, will also create a central point of governance and compliance to screen applicants in an effort to drive efficiencies and ensure a consistent recruitment practice nationwide.

Aegon UK last month unveiled an increase in second-half earnings for 2018, as chief executive Adrian Grace said the new platform’s service had returned to “target levels” following a series of technology issues.

Earnings at the firm, which employs around 3,450 staff, increased by 24 per cent to £53 million taking the haul to £110m for the year as a whole.

Gill Scott, HR director for Aegon UK, said: “We were aware of a need to centralise our recruitment solution by implementing a standardised resourcing model and that central to this was mitigating risk and providing transparency.

“Our recruitment process is driven by evolving technology and the need to bring top class customer service and choice and Sanderson bring the ideal experience and trust we are looking for.”

Jonny Hiles, client services director for Britsol-headquartered Sanderson, said: “We are delighted to be joining Aegon UK at this exciting stage of their journey and are looking forward to developing the teams in line with their future ambitions.”