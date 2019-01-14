AccelerateHER launches for fourth year

Have your say

The AccelerateHER Awards, aimed at celebrating and supporting Scotland’s female entrepreneurs, has launched its 2019 programme.

The entrepreneurship ceremony, which is returning for a fourth consecutive year, is now open for submissions from female-led companies.

Organised by Scotland’s only all-female business angel group, the programme rewards firms with immediate high growth potential.

This year it will also feature a new “Rising Star” category to recognise a businesswoman with “a great early stage business idea”.

Entrants will be asked to submit a video pitch and executive summary outlining their business, its ambitions, growth plans and investment potential via the Investing Women website.

Winners will be offered a free place on a trade mission to Dubai or Berlin to showcase their business, meet key industry contacts and investors, and build an understanding of how best to target these and other global markets.

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women, said: “These awards provide a fantastic opportunity for aspiring businesswomen to showcase their companies before an audience of angel investors, commercial advisers and fellow entrepreneurs.

“We are urging all female entrepreneurs who have strong growth aspirations for their companies to enter the AccelerateHER Awards.”

To date, more than 500 businesswomen have joined the AccelerateHER community. The finals event will take place in May.