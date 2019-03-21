Aberdeen Standard Investments to advise on five Virgin Money funds

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has been appointed as investment adviser for some £3.6 billion of assets on behalf of Virgin Money.

The move, which marks the next step towards the pair’s joint venture, sees ASI appointed investment adviser for five funds: the Virgin UK Index Tracking Trust; the Virgin Bond, Gilt and UK Share Fund; the Virgin Bond, Gilt and Overseas Share Fund; the Virgin Global Share Fund and the Virgin Money Bond and Gilt Fund.

Martin Gilbert, chairman of ASI, said: “The appointment of ASI as investment adviser for these five funds is a significant step in developing our joint venture with Virgin Money.

“Our wide range of investment capabilities, including multi-asset and quantitative investing, means we are well placed to advise on these portfolios and work with Virgin Money on additional investment solutions to meet the needs of its customers and those of its parent CYBG.”