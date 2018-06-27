Financial awards open for nominations

Nominations have opened for the 2018 Scottish Financial Services Awards, which recognise the best of the financial services industry north of the Border.

The winners are due to be announced at Scottish Financial Enterprise’s (SFE) annual dinner on 25 October, in Glasgow.

Now in its 32nd year, the dinner is a key date in the Scottish business calendar with last year’s event attracting 600 senior figures from across the financial services community together with associated business services and Government ministers.

Nominations for the Scottish Financial Services Award and the Rising Star Award are open until 31 July.

Past winners of the main award include Edinburgh-based fintech Nucleus, insurance brokerage Clark Thomson and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Sue Dawe, head of financial services in Scotland for awards sponsor EY, said: “The Scottish Financial Services Awards offer a fantastic platform for our industry to showcase the very best of its achievements and recognise the young professionals beginning to make their mark as a future leader.

“It is vitally important that we celebrate and share our successes in order to inspire the next generation and continue Scotland’s legacy as world leaders in financial services.”

SFE chair Jim Pettigrew said: “The Scottish Financial Services Awards celebrate success and the positive impact our industry makes to wider society and the economy.”