Figures on the rise at law firm Anderson Strathern

Legal firm Anderson Strathern has booked increases in turnover and profits thanks to client wins, panel appointments and growth across its private client, commercial and public sector practice groups.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm, which also has offices in Glasgow and East Lothian, saw turnover nudge up 2.5 per cent to £21.5 million for the year to 31 August. Net profit grew 4 per cent with profits per equity partner up 9 per cent.

Client wins during the year included the National Library of Scotland, Avis, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, Glasgow City Council, Taylor Wimpey, BBC Alba, Carbon Futures, Loch Lomond National Park and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

During the period under review, the firm invested in its Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian offices, IT projects, as well as brand, marketing and business development. In addition to promoting from within, key external hires included David Campbell as a partner in private client, Iain Grieve as a partner in commercial real estate and Susanne Godfrey who joined as finance director from accountancy major PwC.

The firm retained its double Investor in People and Investor in Young People gold accreditations while Dominic Scullion won rising star at the Scottish Legal Awards in March 2017.

Managing partner Murray McCall said: “By investing in our people, our brand and technology, we have built a strong platform for our next phase of growth as one of Scotland’s leading independent legal firms.

“We have a great team at Anderson Strathern and last year’s results are testament to our collective efforts, skills and an ability to collaborate with our client base and intermediaries to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Bruce Farquhar, the firm’s chair, said: “Anderson Strathern enters 2018 in a position of strength with pre-eminent offerings in private client, commercial and public sectors. The firm also displayed its entrepreneurial credentials in 2017 with the launch of Alba Claims and we are looking to build on these strengths in the year ahead.”

The dispute resolution practice saw significant growth during the year on the back of the 2016 mergers with ADLP and Jeffrey Aitken, and the family law practice experienced “healthy organic growth”.

Rural land and business witnessed “significant” growth while the firm’s employment and pensions team was bolstered by new revenue streams from increased tribunals as well as new streams of immigration law advice. Private client is said to have “fared well in a competitive market” and property – both commercial and residential – performed well over the year.

In terms of operating highlights, Anderson Strathern – which has 53 partners and more than 230 employees – launched an advocacy and legal opinions unit in April of last year, led by former chair Robert Carr and staffed by eight solicitor advocates.

In October, the firm, whose clients include Ineos and Scotmid, launched a commercial claims company, Alba Claims. After 12 years serving as chair, Carr stepped down from the post last April with Farquhar taking over the position.