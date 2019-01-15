Fife’s Utility ROV Services lands Moray wind farm contract

A Fife-based firm has secured a Moray wind farm contract that is expected to trigger an increase in revenues and additional staff.

Utility ROV Services (URS) has been contracted by Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) to provide boulder relocation services on the Moray East wind farm, located some 15 miles offshore.

The firm is the latest Scottish contractor to be hired to provide services for the wind farm development project, with work scheduled to commence during the first quarter of this year.

Patrick Crawford, managing director of URS, said: “This contract is a welcome start to 2019 for the company and is the result of the hard work and efforts by the whole team here at URS.

“The award reflects our commitment to safety and excellent track record in delivering subsea projects, as well as illustrating confidence in the local Scottish supply chain to deliver first class services to the offshore wind industry.”

The contract is expected to lead to an additional six staff being employed by URS to support a number of project awards and the overall growth of the business.

The firm is headquartered in Glenrothes, was established in 2013 and employs 34 people. It has offices in Aberdeen and Norwich and operates worldwide.

Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Limited is based in Edinburgh.