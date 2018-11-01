Fife’s Donaldson Timber Engineering in growth mode

Fife-based Donaldson Timber Engineering (DTE) has extended its geographic reach with the “strategic” acquisition of rival Cambridge Roof Truss for an undisclosed sum.

The takeover has been described as an “excellent geographic fit” with DTE’s present business and will further supplement its existing product offering across the southern England and Midlands regions.

DTE, which is headquartered in Buckhaven, is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of roof trusses, engineered joists, beams and spandrel panels, with more than 30 years’ experience. As well as adding to the company’s eight manufacturing sites across the UK, the latest acquisition provides the Fife firm with a “unique” national distribution network.

Established in 2014, Cambridge Roof Truss designs, manufactures and supplies roof trusses, joists and spandrel panels to major housebuilders and construction companies across the UK.

Jonathan Fellingham, managing director at DTE, said: “The acquisition of Cambridge Roof Truss further extends our reach in the UK, meaning wherever our customers are, we are on their doorstep. It’s a fantastic business, and we’re extremely pleased to be bringing the full team into the DTE family.”

Cambridge Roof Truss managing director, Jack McMinn, added: “I am very proud of the reputation we have built, and for putting our customers and the service we provide to them at our core.

“By joining forces with DTE, we can offer a broader set of manufacturing capabilities with the resource and operational experience necessary to fully support our customers.”

Sue Mills, sales and marketing director for Cambridge Roof Truss, will take on the role of branch manager, leading a team of 29 staff. With an investment plan already in place, the branch can potentially double its production output in the new year, its new owner added.

Mills said: “DTE provides the perfect fit for our business. Our whole ethos of excellent customer service and quality matches well with that of DTE and we will be working hard to ensure that we continue to provide the level of service our customers have become accustomed to.

“With DTE’s sustainability credentials, we couldn’t wish for a better partner,” she added.

DTE said that, in practical terms, there will be no changes for clients or suppliers of Cambridge Roof Truss. Payment and banking details remain as before.