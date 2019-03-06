Female-focused scholar scheme seeks new participants

The Women in Tech Scholars programme is seeking five “outstanding women with passion” in science, technology and engineering who are keen to make a difference, in what is the second cycle of the Sky-backed initiative.

In addition to winning a £25,000 bursary, the Sky Scholars will be paired with an expert mentor in their chosen field. Current scholars include Hannah Blair, Oishi Deb, and Kike Oniwinde, with the latter having been recognised in the 2019 Forbes 30 under 30 for founding the Black Young Professionals Networking app.

She said: “This scholarship from Sky has contributed to my development as an entrepreneur. I’m part of a community here, with people who are invested in helping me succeed.”

Applications are now open until the end of April to women of any age and across any field of technology, including software development, broadcast engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics and digital.

Elaine Bucknor, director for group technology strategy at Sky, commented: “Our hope is that the scholarships will make a real difference to the careers of these women – it will give them a chance to explore new avenues and build new skills and create successful businesses with the support of Sky.”