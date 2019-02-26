Female business leaders scheme launches

A programme to foster female bosses has launched, with some of Scotland’s most high-profile businesswomen leading the way to developing and growing women-led companies and women in leadership positions.

The Future Female Business Leaders Programme has set out to tackle the key challenges that face women when it comes to growing their business or advancing their professional careers.

It will provide participants with an “unparalleled” network of experienced women in business who will mentor, guide and support the growth of women-led businesses and senior women in the corporate and public sector.

The initiative will be led and delivered by Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), in partnership with the Association of Scottish Businesswomen.

SCC director and chief executive Liz Cameron said the programme plays to the strengths and connectivity of the public and private sector.

She added: “It is an economic priority to ensure that we create an infrastructure that will unlock the outstanding opportunities that exist for females in the workplace enabling more of us to progress to the very top… We are also excited at bringing in an international dimension, identifying potential new connections and new orders.”

The initiative is also backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said: “Helping more women to set up and succeed in business is both an economic and a moral imperative.” She also expects it to be very beneficial for mentors.