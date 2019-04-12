Scottish Salmon Company invests £10m in trio of projects

Have your say

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) is to invest about £10 million in a trio of freshwater projects, securing more than 20 jobs.

The Edinburgh-based salmon producer, which has more than 600 staff and operates 60 sites across the west coast and the Hebrides, has announced the creation of a new facility and the purchase of two sites, all in Wester Ross.

SSC is to create Applecross Kishorn, a centre of excellence in freshwater production, to drive innovation and promote best practice.

It has also acquired Appleburn Couldoran, an on-shore hatchery, and nearby Loch Damph, a facility to support increased smolt production as the business targets “responsible, sustainable” growth.

The investments are expected to provide long-term job security for 21 full-time members of staff.

SSC chief executive Craig Anderson planted Scottish heritage apple trees at the Kishorn and Couldoran sites to mark the developments.

Last month the firm unveiled record annual revenues of £180.1m, with export volumes comprising more than 60 per cent of sales and particular success in the US and Far East.

Anderson said: “We are making a significant investment in the Highlands and Islands which will strengthen our freshwater operational infrastructure and deliver greater capacity to meet the increasing global demand for our quality Scottish salmon.

“These infrastructure projects will mean long-term job security and more spending in the local area through our local sourcing policy.”