Marine Harvest ditches name in favour of Mowi

Seafood company Marine Harvest has said that it is going back to its roots with a name change to Mowi.

The Norway-headquartered group, which has a presence in 24 countries, including Scotland, and employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, said the business had been originally established as Mowi by Norwegian aquaculture pioneers more than 50 years ago. It now plans to launch the Mowi brand into selected markets.

Alf-Helge Aarskog, chief executive of Marine Harvest, which is the largest producer of farmed salmon, said: “I am really excited that we are now taking the company to the next level.

“Through implementing our Mowi branding strategy, we can communicate our integrated value-chain from feed to the consumer’s plate. We are looking forward to announcing our new Mowi product line in the coming months.”

He added: “Mowi is an inspirational name that recalls our pioneering spirit that has developed over the past 50 years. Since the first salmon was farmed in 1964, we have grown into a global fully integrated company, including breeding, feed, farming, processing and sales.

“Throughout the past 50 years, we have always remained true to our core value – the care we have for our people, our fish, our customers and the environment.”

The proposed name change is subject to shareholders’ approval, and the company has summoned an extraordinary general assembly to resolve the name change with effect from 1 January 2019.