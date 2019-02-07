Graham’s The Family Dairy seals £55m Aldi deal

Milk producer Graham’s The Family Dairy has entered into a record five-year partnership with discount supermarket chain Aldi.

The deal extends an existing partnership between the pair and will see fresh Scottish milk continue to be supplied to all 85 Aldi stores across Scotland. The deal is worth in the region of £55 million.

It is part of the German-owned grocer’s wider commitment to supporting Scottish farmers and sourcing local produce.

Graham’s The Family Dairy, based in Bridge of Allan, near Stirling, has been working with Aldi since 2010 supplying stores across Scotland and the UK with a range of products, including yoghurts and cottage cheese. In Scotland, the dairy firm also supplies the chain with fresh Scottish milk, butter, natural yoghurt and cultured creams.

Robert Graham, managing director at Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “Since 2010, we have enjoyed a close working relationship with Aldi and we are delighted to have agreed a new five-year deal to extend this partnership to the end of 2023.

“This is the largest contract we have agreed to date and is worth roughly £55m over the five-year period. It is also very positive news for our farming partners and around 700 colleagues across Scotland.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi Scotland, said: “This new five-year deal with Graham’s the Family Dairy will allow Aldi to continue to stock milk sourced from local farms in all our Scottish stores.

“This deal forms part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to Scottish farmers and the Scottish dairy industry, which forms an integral part of our supply chain.”

He added: “Scottish milk and dairy products are among the highest quality in the world, and we hope that by working closely with local farms it will help sustain and grow this vital industry.”