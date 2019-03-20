Fife timber manufacturer welcomes Diageo director

Have your say

Fife-based timber manufacturer James Donaldson & Sons has appointed Diageo’s Pamela Scott to its board of directors.

Scott, who is global operational excellence director at Diageo, Scotland’s largest whisky producer, is to join the timber firm’s directorial board in addition to her current role.

She has held a number of senior leadership positions with the drinks giant across the technical, innovation, packaging operations, human resources and global transformation sectors.

Her achievements include leading the Guinness technical function in Ireland, developing and implementing a global supply chain strategy, and heading up significant parts of the Scotland packaging operations.

Neil Donaldson, non-executive chairman at James Donaldson & Sons, said: “It’s a real pleasure for us to have Pamela join our board. She brings a fresh perspective, with a strong focus on efficiency, best practice and driving performance improvement.”

Scott added: “With 27 years in a global drinks company I am delighted to be joining James Donaldson & Sons, an impressive, longstanding family business.”

Scott also sits on the board of Edinburgh whisky maker North British Distillery, is a non-executive director at Castle Rock Edinvar housing association and is a trustee for the Big Hearts Community Trust.