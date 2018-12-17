Dalbeattie forestry firm branching out

A supplier of forestry equipment and machinery based in Dumfries and Galloway is positioning itself for growth after securing a six-figure funding deal.

Jas P Wilson, which is headquartered in Dalbeattie, plans to ramp up its green credentials and increase efficiency thanks to the £695,000 funding package from Bank of Scotland (BoS).

Over the next four years, the firm, which is benefiting from the bank’s £2 billion Clean Growth Finance Initiative, will implement a range of green infrastructure improvements to its production processes and heating of its factories. This will include new insulation, glazing and cladding, as well as the installation of a new biomass boiler.

A new training centre will also be built to provide the company with a dedicated space to help improve ongoing learning and development programmes.

Founded in 1964, the firm’s current 20,000 square metre site encompasses a workshop, design studios, offices and training room.

The company is aiming to grow turnover from £11 million to some £14m by 2021 and increase its team from 55 to 75 people.

Director Billy Wilson said: “We want to make sure our business operates in the most sustainable way to create working facilities that support a greener economy.

“Our current premises are outdated and need major development if we’re to stay on top of what is a £1bn industry here in Scotland. Fifty per cent of our sales are completed face-to-face.”

Stephen Owens, relationship director and “sustainability champion” at BoS, added: “Scotland is leading the way as a climate change leader, but investment is essential if we are to maintain this position.

“We support businesses across the country and look forward to working with other firms to create a greener future for all.”