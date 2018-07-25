EY partner appointed new chair of IoD Scotland

Senior EY partner Aidan O’Carroll has been named as the new chair of the Institute of Directors in Scotland.

O’Carroll succeeds Susan Deacon, who has officially stood down at the end of her three-year tenure.

David Watt, executive director of the IoD in Scotland, said: “The chair’s appointment is welcomed by myself and the staff team, and we look forward to working with Aidan to further grow the IoD in Scotland, and to drive change across Scotland’s business sector.”

O’Carroll will also take up the Scottish seat on the IoD’s UK council, succeeding Ian McKay.

Outgoing chair Deacon said: “Aidan is an ideal successor in the role of IoD chair. He has his finger on the pulse of business, and is wholly committed to Scotland, its growth and its place on the international stage. I wish him every success over the next three years.”

O’Carroll said: “The leadership community in Scotland is a very broad church with public, private and third-sector leaders all facing key challenges around growth and building success alongside the vital pillars of ethics, governance and integrity.

“As the largest network of leaders, the IoD can make a real difference to individuals and their organisations in helping to deliver organisational goals and contribute, in a wider context, to the future success of Scotland. The role of the IoD and myself as the new chair is to support them all the way.”

He will be taking to the podium at IoD Scotland’s annual conference in November.