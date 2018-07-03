Ex-footballer among high profile signings for Glasgow letting firm

Have your say

Glasgow-based letting and property management agency Tay Letting is expanding with a new Edinburgh office.

This will be led by divisional director Malcolm Pickard, who joins Tay from consumer goods firm Imperial.

The company has also recruited former Blackburn Rovers and Hamilton Academical midfielder Lee Hardy as a senior associate in Glasgow.

Since retiring from football, Hardy has developed his property career at the likes of DJ Alexander and Countrywide.

Marc Taylor, who founded Tay Letting in 2009, said: “We’re very fortunate to be able to bring in Lee and Malcolm, who both share the same passion I do for excellent service.

“These additions to our team give us a solid base for continued growth in Glasgow, and are just what we need to drive business in Edinburgh.”

The company recently completed a £3 million deal to secure a block of flats for an Edinburgh client.