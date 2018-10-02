Eurocentral industrial colossus has new owner

Grayling Capital has completed the multi-million pound purchase of one of the largest industrial buildings in Scotland.

Titan Warehouse at Eurocentral stretches to more than 122,000 square feet and has been sold to Grayling by Laurel Properties for £6.5 million. Neil Cockburn Property Consultants acted for the vendor.

Iain Davidson, director of industrial and logistics at Colliers International, the property firm that advised on the deal, said: “I’m delighted to have acquired such a high quality building for our client, Grayling Capital.

“Titan is a Grade A modern facility within Scotland’s premier ‘big box’ industrial park and is likely to remain a highly desirable property for large warehouse operators or manufacturers for many years to come.

“It’s the second involvement we’ve had in the building in as many years: Titan is currently let to Lidl who, again in an off-market deal, we acted for when the retailer leased the building from Laurel in November 2016.”