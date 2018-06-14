Ethical investment enterprise acquires nursery

An ethical investment enterprise has bought an award-winning Larkhall nursery with the support of a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland.

Glasgow-based Kids Connecting, founded last year, has acquired Big Bird Nursery and its premises. It marks the first business acquisition in its ethical investment portfolio.

Kids Connecting, set up by former social worker Kathy Black and her husband David, is now exploring the possibility of introducing “flexi-schooling” to the nursery.

The system, which is popular in Scandinavia, offers children from five years old and upwards the chance to split their time between nursery and primary school during a transition period ahead of entering full-time education.

David Black said: “We founded Kids Connecting to champion an ethical, socially minded way of doing business.

“Big Bird Nursery is the first of hopefully many projects that will contribute to our goal of building integrated connected communities.”

Brian Bovell, business development manager at Bank of Scotland, which is providing a £300,000 funding package, said: “Kids Connecting is a great example of a local business that puts its community at the heart of everything it does.

“We’ve had a relationship with David and Kathy for a number of years, and we’re proud to be helping them take this key first step for their social investment enterprise

“Big Bird Nursery has a stellar reputation in the area for its quality of care and David and Kathy’s wealth of experience in business and social care is only set to help the nursery flourish.”