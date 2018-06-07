Estate agent Rettie & Co predicting strong year for housing

Estate agent Rettie & Co is forecasting another relatively strong year in Scotland’s housing market, with its 23-strong development services division experiencing a buoyant residential property sector north of the Border this year.

It said regarding its new homes unit, led by director Nick Watson, total sales in the last 12 months have exceeded £100 million in east central Scotland, with more than 190 properties sold. The team has sold out 20 developments over the year and was appointed agents for City & Country’s recently opened The Playfair at Donaldson’s residential development, for example.

Its research appointments include the Scottish Property Federation and Glasgow City Council, and it has been advising on most of the 4,000-plus units in Scotland’s build-to-rent pipeline

John Boyle, Rettie & Co’s director of research and strategy, called for new types of innovative options to be progressed to address continued “chronic” housing shortages.