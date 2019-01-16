Entrepreneurial Scotland names Soutar and Fairley as first event speakers

Entrepreneurial Scotland has unveiled the first two names of speakers who will take the stage at its annual conference in the spring.

ES Summit 2019 will feature talks from entrepreneurs Mike Soutar, the Dundee-born co-founder of Shortlist Media and regular interviewer on BBC show The Apprentice, and Jo Fairley, co-founder of ethical chocolate brand Green and Blacks.

The pair are the first speakers to be announced for this year’s business networking event, which will take place in Gleneagles on 25 April.

The 2019 summit will focus on the key issues for high growth organisations in Scotland. Topics to be addressed include what “inspires and concerns” business leaders and how to grow and be more productive by “developing a global mindset”.

Chief executive Sandy Kennedy said: “Every year, we energise and encourage our audience to broaden their minds, with an inspirational programme featuring some of the world’s best entrepreneurial talent.

“Feedback from our conference is always outstanding and I expect this year to be no exception, as we build on the success of previous years.

“I look forward to Jo and Mike sharing some fascinating insights into their personal journeys and I shall reveal more of our programme soon.”

Bob Hair, head of the Edinburgh office at Cazenove Capital, which returns as a headline partner of the summit, said: “I am sure that the attendees at next spring’s ES Annual Summit will learn so much from another brilliant line up of speakers as they share their insights.”

Tickets for the event are due for general release on 1 February, with advanced tickets now available for Entrepreneurial Scotland members.