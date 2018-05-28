Engineering consultancy IKM secures fresh work

Engineering consulting group IKM has secured a string of high-profile contracts worth a multi-million-pound sum in recent months.

The firm, which employs more than 80 people, has just signed a two-year agreement with Petroineos to provide civil and structural engineering, surveying, and environmental support to the crude oil company’s Grangemouth refinery.

The deal comes after IKM secured a contract with Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park to undertake the feasibility study for a potential new £300,000 bridge and associated upgrade of footpaths and car park at Falls of Leny, near Callander.

Partnering with Burnley-based specialist architectural lighting firm LITE has also helped the group secure a £5 million five-year contract to provide the electrical infrastructure design element to the Perth “City of Light” action plan.

IKM, which has been helped by Business Gateway Falkirk, has seen turnover remain steady at some £5.7m in the year to the end of March and now projects that figure will rise by at least 10 per cent over the next three years, aided by the new work.

David Taylor, managing director of IKM Consulting, which was set up by chairman Ian Maclachlan, said: “We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary this year and although our business is very successful and firmly rooted in oil and gas, we realised that our highly skilled workforce can lend their skills to a much broader variety of projects within new sectors. “What these new contracts allow us to do is showcase those skills to these new industries.”

Lorraine Taylor at Business Gateway added: “IKM Consulting is an established firm that turned to us for support to put in place new structures that will help facilitate future growth.

“By coming to us, David and his new management team have been able to benefit from our Growth Advisory Service and our connections to Scottish Enterprise which helped them access tailored support through a strategy workshop and the organisational development programme.”