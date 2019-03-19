Wood chairman to step down as revenues soar

Aberdeen-based energy services group Wood has reported soaring revenues and narrowed losses in 2018, also announcing that chairman Ian Marchant is to stand down.

Revenues including joint ventures came in $11 billion (£8.2bn), marking a 79 per cent year-on-year jump, while full-year losses narrowed to $7.6 million from $30m after exceptional costs of $183m. Its order book currently stands at $10.3bn.

Chief executive Robin Wood commented: “Wood delivered good organic growth in 2018. We completed the integration of [Amec Foster Wheeler] at pace, increased cost synergy targets by 24 per cent and unlocked new opportunities across our broader range of capabilities and sectors to secure revenue synergies of over $600m.

“We have delivered strong operational cashflow which has supported both a reduction in net debt of $450m since completion of the acquisition of AFW, and the payment of $231m in dividends in 2018. We have built a unique platform and are in the early stages of what we can achieve. Our performance in 2018 has strengthened our conviction in Wood’s potential and we are excited about our prospects. We are confident of achieving further growth in 2019.”

Additionally, Ian Marchant who was first appointed to the Wood board in 2006, intends to resign as a director and chair of the board within the next year in accordance with guidelines on the length of such posts.

Jann Brown is to step down as a director and chair of the audit committee, while Linda Adamany is giving up her director role.

Ian Marchant commented: “I would like to thank both Jann and Linda for their dedication to Wood. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Wood board and feel I will be able to step down with the business in good shape with a sound platform for sustainable growth in the coming years. ”

David Barclay, head of office at Brewin Dolphin Aberdeen, said: “There was some negative mood music in the build up to these results from Wood Group, but the figures show it is making steady progress. Overall, the results were modestly ahead of guidance with net debt falling in line with management expectations.

“Looking ahead, Wood Group has good visibility of future revenues… The trading environment for the oil services market is largely wedded to the direction of the oil price, which has been volatile in recent months. However, with an ongoing focus on debt reduction and cash generation, Wood group looks to be in an encouraging position.”