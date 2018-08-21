Wise Group secures deals to tackle fuel poverty

A Glasgow-based social enterprise has netted two key contracts, saying they will help householders throughout west central Scotland benefit in the ongoing fight to eradicate fuel poverty.

The Wise Group, which says it is one of the largest companies of its kind in Scotland, has been appointed to deliver the Energy Activator programme in Inverclyde, in conjunction with three of the area’s main housing associations.

It has also been chosen again as the delivery partner for Inverclyde Council to meet the targets set out by the Scottish Government’s Home Energy Efficiency Programme for Scotland, which delivers upgrades to energy efficiency and regeneration to some of the region’s most deprived areas. The Wise Group has already provided more than £2 million of programmes to help reduce fuel bills across west central Scotland.

Chief executive Sean Duffy welcomed the development, saying: “For many people, the line between getting by and going under is terrifyingly fine. And for many, it’s their heating bills that tip the balance towards going under.

“In Scotland, in 2018, living in a warm home that’s affordable to heat should be a basic human right, yet every day we talk to people forced to choose between eating and heating. Delivering these contracts will allow us to help more people who otherwise would be facing that impossible decision this coming winter.”