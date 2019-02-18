Simec boosts hydro power output

Simec has hailed a step forward for clean electricity in Scotland after the energy firm boosted output at its Kinlochleven hydro power station by one-fifth.

The energy group, which is part of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, acquired the Highland power station in 2016 and has since increased its production by 20 per cent, delivering enough additional electricity to power around 9,400 homes.

The firm said it was able to upgrade the Kinlochleven plant to produce more than the 19.5 megawatts of power for which it’s accredited following recent amendments to the Renewables Obligation order in Scotland.

The increase comes on the back of a “significant investment programme” and is part of a wider upgrade expected to lift overall capacity by up to 40 per cent before the end of the year.

Jay Hambro, chief executive of Simec Energy and chief investment officer of the GFG Alliance said: “We are delighted to have stepped up our clean green power output with the Kinlochleven hydro station, powering more Scottish businesses and communities in an environmentally friendly way.

“As a committed investor, we are focused on maximising the site’s capacity to support local economic growth, as well as helping to generate more renewable energy in Scotland at no cost to the consumer.”

In 2018, Simec applied to build a £158 million wind farm at Glenshero, following nearly two years of environmental and technical studies and extensive public consultation.